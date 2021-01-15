Lufkin Little League baseball signup running through Feb.1

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Another season of Lufkin youth baseball is around the corner.
Signups are running through February 1. The cost for the league will be $60 for prep, $80 for tee-ball and $90 for coach pitch and up. You are able to sign up at the Parks and Recreation page by clicking here, or in person at their office.
This year there will be a skill evaluation prior to the drafting of teams. Opening Day is set for March 20.
“We are excited to be offering an outdoor sport tat engages in our outdoor facilities,” Lufkin Parks & Rec Director Rudy Flores said. “We don’t have to worry as much as the facilities indoors.”
Flores said they are still working on plans incase there is another COVID-19 delay this year.
“Our main focus is keeping our kids and their parents safe,” Flores said. “One of the focuses we have is to make sure every athlete has their own equipment by CDC guidelines. Our priority is for each id to have their own bat and own helmet. We are also trying to see how to make sure everyone has those resources. Not everyone can afford that.”
