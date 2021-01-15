Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Skies this afternoon are going to remain beautiful and sunny as temperatures warm into the middle 50s areawide. Winds today will be the only thorn in our side weather-wise as some strong west-northwest winds are expected to blow upwards of 15-25+ miles per hour, with some gusts potentially reaching up to 40 mph! Please be safe on any west to east roadways today and this evening, and remain off any area lakes if possible as the chop will likely be too much to handle. Winds begin to die down by tomorrow and our weekend is thankfully looking pretty quiet, with a chilly start in the lower to middle 30s for both Saturday and Sunday morning before quickly climbing back into the 50s in the afternoon. More sunshine and the return of above average temperatures for Martin Luther King Jr Day before a more active weather pattern sets in during the mid-part of the next workweek. Clouds increase overnight Monday into early Tuesday and a potent upper-level disturbance will send multiple waves of widespread moderate to heavy rainfall to East Texas from Tuesday through Friday of next week. With a decent amount of rain heading our way next week, let’s be sure to enjoy whatever sunshine we can get over the next several days!!