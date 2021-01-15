East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Good News...the wind will settle down overnight tonight. Saturday morning will be rather chilly with lows nearing the freezing mark but warming into the 50s during the afternoon. The wind will be much less tomorrow than what we experienced today. As we head into Sunday, partly cloudy skies are expected as a weak cold front moves through late in the day. No rain with this front. MLK Day on Monday looks very nice with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. Starting on Tuesday and continuing through Friday morning, we are looking for very good chances for showers and maybe an isolated thundershower across much of ETX. Heaviest rainfall appears to be targeted on the northern half of ETX with amounts in the 1 to 2 inch range with a few areas possibly getting more than that. We will monitor this for you closely. The rain should taper off on Friday morning as a weak cold front passes through our area. Have a great weekend.