East Texas Now holding 4th Superintendent Roundtable

(Source: Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 15, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 5:08 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now will talk with 12 East Texas superintendents about managing a school district through a pandemic.

The live event will be Tuesday starting at 12:00 p.m.

The districts and superintendents participating are:

  • Pine Tree ISD, Steve Clugston
  • Hudson ISD, Donny Webb
  • Whitehouse ISD, Christopher Moran
  • Livingston ISD, Brent Hawkins
  • Tyler ISD, Dr. Marty Crawford
  • Longview ISD, Dr. Wilcox
  • Pittsburg ISD, Terry Waldrep
  • Mineola ISD, Cody Mize
  • Huntington ISD, David Flowers
  • Lindale ISD, Stan Surratt
  • Palestine ISD, Jason Marshall

