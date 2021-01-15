Cherokee County sheriff releases ID of man shot by deputy

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has released the names involved and details on a deputy shooting which left one suspect dead.
Justin Pegues, 26, of Jacksonville, has been identified as the man killed in the shooting. Anthony Brooks, 35, of Rusk, was arrested at the scene on a charge of criminal trespass.
According to a press release, deputies were patrolling the area of County Road 1111 and saw a vehicle on a property. Deputies had been providing extra patrol due to reoccurring burglaries. Deputies tried to “make contact” with people on the property and “an incident occurred leaving one suspect deceased and another in custody.”
Sheriff Brent Dickson said in an interview on Thursday that a suspect was shot.
Dickson said deputies were not injured and two have been placed on leave, which is standard practice.
Texas Rangers have been brought in to lead the investigation.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.