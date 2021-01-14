Tyler police searching for missing man with dementia

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department asks the public to help locate a man who has dementia who has been missing since Wednesday morning.
William Hardin is a white male who is 68 years old, police said. He walked away from his residence in the 700 block of David Drive around 11 a.m. Wednesday
He is 5′10 and 130 pounds, with shoulder length gray hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen at the WalMart at 6801 S. Broadway around 4 p.m. looking confused as he walked in and back out.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt with “Gold’s Gym” on the front, and black pants. If you see him please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.
The attached photo shows what William was last seen wearing.
