SFA dominates Central Arkansas 95-69

SFA would continue to hold the lead for the remainder of the first half, including extending it out to a first-half high 16 points (34-18) with 5:21 left to go in the stanza, but the Bears would keep it close the rest of the way and trailed the hosts 43-31 at the intermission. SFA’s first-half lead came on the strength of a 13-0 edge in points off turnovers, a 19-3 edge in fast break points, and help from the SFA bench unit (20 bench points).