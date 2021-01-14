Lufkin police arrest man after 9-minute high-speed car chase

Jason Brightwell, 29, was arrested on a charge of evading arrest after he allegedly fled from officers in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Smith County. The police report states that officers initially were called to assist another agency to search for the vehicle, however after a short time an officer came upon the vehicle on Farm to Market Road 2021 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Brightwell allegedly refused to stop before leading police units on a nine-minute, high-speed pursuit.