LSU QB talk heats up in January

“Max is a guy, you’re right, he can move. He has some mobility to him. But if you look at his calmness and his footwork in the pocket. This guy can play pro-style football. This guy can play in the pocket, he can sling it. We can do some different things, moving it. I would say the same thing for Brennan. He can move the pocket, he has very good balance. He’s a guy that can sling it, I like his lower half. Then you have TJ. TJ is a big a man now. We were talking earlier today. Seeing him for the first time reminded me a lot of when I first came to Carolina and seeing Cam Newton. These are big men. Then we have Garrett Nussmeier. Garrett tore up 6A football in the state of Texas. He’s a guy that is extremely competitive. Just like all these guys are extremely competitive,” said LSU offensive coordinator Jake Peetz.