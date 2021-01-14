Feds failed to manage border policy that led to family separations, IG report says

In a November 2017 email, a top Health and Human Services official wrote that there was a shortage of “beds for babies” as an apparent result of separations in and around El Paso, Texas, that occurred months before the national policy began. Other emails suggest the Department of Homeland Security did not tell HHS officials about the pilot program, even as government facilities for minors run by HHS saw an uptick in children who had been taken from their parents. The emails were released by congressional Democrats in an October 2020 report.