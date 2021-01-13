Whitehouse man accused of poaching deer at night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man has been arrested for hunting at night in Smith County near Troup.
The arrest affidavit said on Dec. 6 at approximately 7:45 p.m. game wardens received information about possible illegal hunting according to a Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden.
A witness told them that a dark-colored pickup truck used artificial light to illuminate a pasture and that he heard at least one shot fired from a rifle.
A white-tailed doe that had been shot was found in that pasture still alive and the warden euthanized it. He then watched a white truck stop at the corner of the pasture and the suspect walking toward the deer, according to the affidavit.
The suspect fled on foot but was arrested after a short pursuit. Jacob Delon Moody, 28, of Whitehouse was arrested for evading arrest.
The owner of the white pickup truck seen in the pasture contacted the warden and explained Moody had asked for a ride after drinking. He was unaware of the illegal hunting, but after stopping at the pasture he realized the situation and left.
Moody’s black Ford F-150 was found to have fresh blood and hair in the bed, the warden recognized it to be from white-tailed deer.
Information from Moody’s cell phone referenced shooting the deer on Dec. 6 and spotlighting the deer. Hayes was charged with hunting at night and hunting with a light and faced a collective bond of $3000.
