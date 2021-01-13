Tyler City Council receives COVID-19 update, discusses vaccine distribution

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - NET Health CEO George Roberts and Smith County Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha addressed the Tyler City Council Wednesday with an update on COVID-19 rates of infection, vaccines, and testing.
Roberts said as of Tuesday 316 patients are hospitalized in Tyler with COVID-19. The previous record was 317 patients. Roberts said the hospitals are filling up and likened fighting the virus to a team sport.
Dr. McGaha said 12,000 people have received the vaccine in Smith County. This is week five of the DSHS vaccine allocation across Texas. McGaha said there are no doses being left on the shelf, as East Texas doses are being utilized at a high number. He acknowledged that the vaccine distribution is not meeting the demand at this time.
