Texas pair allegedly behind ‘My Buddy’ loans charged with pocketing $775K in COVID funds fraudulently

Pape and Jung allegedly used Square’s credit and debit card processing service to charge third parties the fee of $1082.50. Pape and Jung completed 716 successful charges, obtaining at least $775,000 in fees from third parties. Pape and Jung then transferred the proceeds of the fraud scheme into a bank account they controlled, attorneys say. On one occasion, Pape used the fraud proceeds to pay a traffic ticket. On another occasion, Pape and Jung used more than $3600 from the fraud scheme to pay for a stay at La Cantera Resort in San Antonio, Texas. A picture from that stay shows Pape and Jung celebrating over sparkling wine and other beverages. Pursuant to a seizure warrant, agents seized the $505,535.04 in fraud proceeds remaining in the account.