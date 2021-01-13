Sentencing set for former Sabine ISD aide accused of inappropriate relationship with student

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gregg County judge has set the sentencing hearing for a former Sabine Independent School District teacher’s aide who is charged with inappropriate relationship with a student.
Cassie Wyn Dowden is awaiting sentencing for improper relationship between an educator and a student.
Dowden appeared in court Wednesday as part of a plea agreement hearing. Judge J. Scott Novy heard the plea agreement and scheduled Dowden’s sentencing for March 24.
Dowden was arrested in June 2019. At the time, Sabine ISD Superintendent Stacey Bryce confirmed Dowden was employed as an aide with the elementary school but was accused of having a relationship with an older student in the school district.
An arrest warrant affidavit alleges Dowden admitted to a pastor that she engaged in sexual contact with a student. The pastor in turn advised deputies of the member of his congregation’s actions.
Novy said several witnesses will be asked to testify in March before Dowden’s sentence is handed down.
