Man indicted for arson in connection with Gregg County house fire

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Gregg County arrested a man who they believe intentionally set a house on fire.
Fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of Warren Plant Rd. in June 2020. Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire, but two of the owner’s pet cats died as a result.
Robert Whittington was indicted by a Gregg County grand jury on Wednesday in connection with the fire. Whittington was booked into the Gregg County Jail on the same day, according to online judicial records.
Whittington is charged with felony arson. His bond is set at $200,000.
