Food distribution canceled Friday at Harvey Hall

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The drive-thru food distribution scheduled for Friday at the East Texas State Fairgrounds has been canceled. The City of Tyler is working with NET Health to hold emergency vaccine distributions in the Harvey Hall parking lot through Saturday.
Anyone needing food assistance can visit EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “FIND FOOD” to see all the food resources in our 26 county service area.
Our next drive-thru distribution dates are:
Tuesday, January 26- Lufkin
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. *while supplies last
George H. Henderson Expo Center
*Enter off HWY 69, Westbound
Friday, February 5- Tyler
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *while supplies last
East Texas State Fairgrounds
*Enter off Front St.
Friday, February 12- Longview
8-10 a.m. *while supplies last
Gregg County Fairgrounds
*Enter from 300 W. Cotton
