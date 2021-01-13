East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another beautiful day across East Texas today...even a bit warmer. On Thursday, we are looking for a dry cold front to move through during the midday hours bringing with it some clouds, but no rain. Soon after the front passes your area, skies should begin to clear. Breezy southwest winds are expected out ahead of the front, shifting out of the NW behind it. A sunny and very windy day is likely on Friday with northwest winds at 15-30 mph with a few gusts higher. As we head into the holiday weekend, sunshine and cool temps are expected on Saturday then a partly cloudy and cool day on Sunday. For Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, we are expecting mostly sunny skies and a slight chance for a few showers moving in late in the day. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be mostly cloudy to cloudy with fairly good chances for rain. Nothing severe is expected, just rain. Rainfall totals of 1 to nearly 2 inches of rain are possible Tuesday through Wednesday. Have a great day.