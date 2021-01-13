Andy Mack to run for Longview mayor for third, final term

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Mayor Andy Mack announced Wednesday his plan to run for re-election to that position for one more term.
“Let’s do this, Longview...one more time!” he wrote on his Facebook page.
Mack says he has the support of family, friends and the community.
He posted the following message on social media:
“I am honored to have signed up to run for a third and final term as Mayor today. It has been an honor to serve as your Mayor the last six years and it would be an honor to serve in this capacity for three more. I am asking for your vote and your support as we work hard to continue to build and grow our City.
The trust you have placed in me over the last 6 years has not gone unnoticed and I will do everything in my power to not disappoint you if you elect me again. I love Longview and it has been one of my life’s biggest honors to serve you.
