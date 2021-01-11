Tree appears to fall into Tyler home on fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler firefighters are working on putting out a fire of a home with a large tree in the garage area.
The home is located on 3800 Fry Avenue.
Firefighters were called to the scene after 2 a.m. and were still putting out hotspots at 6:30 a.m.
It appears the fire fell in front of the house and landed in the garage area.
According to a city press release, at least two fires Monday morning were started after power lines fell on structures.
