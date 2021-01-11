Tree appears to fall into Tyler home on fire

3800 Fry Avenue (Source: KLTV)
By Erin Wides | January 11, 2021 at 6:35 AM CST - Updated January 11 at 7:09 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler firefighters are working on putting out a fire of a home with a large tree in the garage area.

The home is located on 3800 Fry Avenue.

3800 Fry Avenue (Source: KLTV)

Firefighters were called to the scene after 2 a.m. and were still putting out hotspots at 6:30 a.m.

It appears the fire fell in front of the house and landed in the garage area.

According to a city press release, at least two fires Monday morning were started after power lines fell on structures.

