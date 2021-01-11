TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures and places to avoid after the snow storm

TYLER, Texas - A running list of road closures, stoplight outages and other weather-related updates for motorists is below with updates made throughout the day as more information becomes available.
Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is retreating and blading wet and slushy roadways as necessary.
Road closures:
Smith County crews are assisting in the closure of FM 3226 due to down powerlines across the roadway and removing down trees on FM 2089.
The Tyler Police Department has added the following locations to the list of streets and locations drivers should avoid due to ice and snow accumulation.
North Parkdale Drive and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
East Elm Street and North Broadway Avenue
Shilo Road and Inverness Drive
Shilo Road and Pine Knoll Drive
East Grade Boulevard and Paluxy Drive
North Beckham Avenue from Gentry Boulevard to UT Health East Texas
5th Street and Loop 323
Grande Boulevard and South Broadway Avenue
South Vine Avenue and West 1st Street
Earl Campbell Parkway and Frankston Highway
Signal outages:
State Highway 110 at Acker Tap in Whitehouse, stop sign in place
Officials warn that drivers should avoid non-emergency and non-essential travel.
