TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures and places to avoid after the snow storm
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as information becomes available. (Source: File)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 11, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST - Updated January 11 at 9:25 AM

TYLER, Texas - A running list of road closures, stoplight outages and other weather-related updates for motorists is below with updates made throughout the day as more information becomes available.

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is retreating and blading wet and slushy roadways as necessary.

Road closures:

Smith County crews are assisting in the closure of FM 3226 due to down powerlines across the roadway and removing down trees on FM 2089.

The Tyler Police Department has added the following locations to the list of streets and locations drivers should avoid due to ice and snow accumulation.

North Parkdale Drive and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard

East Elm Street and North Broadway Avenue

Shilo Road and Inverness Drive

Shilo Road and Pine Knoll Drive

East Grade Boulevard and Paluxy Drive

North Beckham Avenue from Gentry Boulevard to UT Health East Texas

5th Street and Loop 323

Grande Boulevard and South Broadway Avenue

South Vine Avenue and West 1st Street

Earl Campbell Parkway and Frankston Highway

Signal outages:

State Highway 110 at Acker Tap in Whitehouse, stop sign in place

Officials warn that drivers should avoid non-emergency and non-essential travel.

