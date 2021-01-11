EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! The snow has ended with only a few flurries early this morning. Skies remain mostly cloudy until late today with the clouds begin to break. Temperatures are starting out near freezing, so any standing water from overnight will be frozen. Be especially careful on bridges and overpasses during the morning commute. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower to mid 40s, so quite a bit of melting will occur. However, those temperatures fall into the upper 20s overnight tonight, so any moisture will re-freeze on roadways. Slick spots are possible on the morning commute Tuesday as well. By Tuesday afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies and quiet weather that will continue the rest of the work week. Temperatures will warm quickly with highs back in the lower 60s by Thursday afternoon. A weak cold front cools temperatures a bit for Friday, but no rain is expected. Another, stronger, cold front arrives on Sunday with another cool down and a chance for rain.