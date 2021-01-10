WATCH: Wintry weather arrives in East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -With an upper-level disturbance heading toward East Texas, parts of the region like Lufkin already starting to see some wintry weather in the form of sleet.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames shot a video of sleet at his house Sunday morning.
A KLTV employee captured video of big flakes of snow falling on a Tyler neighborhood later Saturday morning.
If you’re out driving today, please exercise caution. The Texas Department of Transportation’s Lufkin office just tweeted that TxDOT crews have just started re-treatment of elevated surfaces on U.S. Highway 59 in Angelina County.
“Slow down and give them room to work as they apply the brine mixture to road surfaces,” the tweet stated.
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday evening through Monday morning due to the likelihood of wintry mix and snow impacting East Texas roadways.
