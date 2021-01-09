TSA that includes Smith, Gregg counties has above 15 % hospitalization rate 26 days straight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It has now been almost a month that the trauma service area that includes Smith and Gregg County has seen its COVID-19 hospitalization rate above 15 percent of the total capacity for its hospitals.
Friday marked the 26th day that Trauma Service area G has been above the 15-percent threshold.
According to the Texas State Department of Health Services, the hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area G was 21.08 percent on Friday. That is down slightly from the 21.48 percent reported the day before.
TSA Area G hit the seven-day mark on Dec. 21, and as a result, some businesses have been required to scale back to opening at 50-percent of their capacity. Other businesses may be required to close.
The last time that TSA G was below 15-percent was on Dec. 14, when the area’s hospitalization rate was at 14.26 percent.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area G include Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood.
Trauma Service Area F, which includes the city of Paris, has been above 15 percent for 13 days straight. On Friday, TSA F’s hospitalization rate was at 22.54 percent.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area F include Lamar, Delta, Hopkins, Red River, Titus, Morris, Bowie, and Cass.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow the resumption of elective surgeries. Bars were also allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
To go back to 75 percent capacity, the rate needs to be below 15 percent for seven-straight days.
