Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Clouds have already begun to increase overhead this Saturday evening ahead of an upper-level disturbance that looks to swing into North Texas early tomorrow morning. Scattered showers will begin to move into East Texas tomorrow morning before transitioning over to a wintry mix in the afternoon. As an upper-level disturbance tracks through the area, our wintry mix will then likely fully transition over to snow for much of East Texas Sunday evening and lasting into the pre-dawn morning hours of Monday. For areas along and south of I-20, we could potentially see accumulation of up to 1.00″-3.00″ with localized areas potentially seeing even more. Our far northern and southernmost counties will still likely see some form of winter weather, but accumulation is likely to only range from a light dusting to around .75″. At this time, temperatures are expected to sit at the freezing mark which could lead to some slick roads thanks to black ice, especially on elevated roadways like bridges and overpasses. All forms of falling precipitation will quickly exit East Texas after sunrise Monday morning, and temperatures will quickly climb above freezing by late morning, so any frozen precip on our roadways will quickly melt, while snow on grassy and shaded areas could last into the afternoon. Temperatures will once again drop below freezing Tuesday morning and if we still have any wet spots on the roads then there might be a few more slick spots to deal with. Sunshine and warmer temps return to East Texas during the rest of the workweek. Our next cold front arrives overnight Thursday, but thankfully does not appear to bring any rain with it.