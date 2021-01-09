Law enforcement swear-in brings new commitment to protect and serve

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With the tumultuous year of 2020 behind us, East Texas law enforcement faces many of the same problems, the Covid-19 pandemic, and public distrust of the police.
Keeping with tradition, deputies at the Gregg county sheriff’s office were sworn in on January first. And the new year presents some of the same challenges.
“This year with Covid we had to do it by division and separate, to make sure we could social distance to protect everybody,” said Gregg county sheriff’s office lieutenant Josh Tubb.
Covid 19 has many agencies working shorthanded, depending upon the commitment of staff.
“I know you’re stretched to the limit, you’re working extra. I want you to know I appreciate that,” said Gregg county sheriff Maxey Cerliano speaking to sworn in deputies.
And trying to rebuild an image that was tarnished by anti-police sentiment in 2020.
For those who continue in law enforcement, a focus on the motto of ‘protect and serve.’
Even small town departments feel the need to reinforce trust with citizens.
“I know that this last year has been very tumultuous. For those in our community, a select few are calling for mistrust of the police. This is a false narrative,” said Hughes Springs police chief Randy Kennedy.
The Gregg county sheriff’s office at one point had over 40 of it’s deputies and staff out due to positive Covid-19 tests.
