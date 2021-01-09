First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday night through Monday morning

For areas along and south of Interstate 20, we could see accumulations of up to 1 to 3 inches with localized areas potentially seeing even more. Our far northern and southernmost counties will still likely see some form of winter weather, but accumulation will likely only range from a light dusting to around three-quarters of an inch. This of course will lead to some slick, icy spots on roads early Monday morning before temperatures climb above freezing later in the morning.