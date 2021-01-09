First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday night through Monday morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday evening through Monday morning due to the likelihood of wintry mix and snow impacting East Texas roadways.
Here is a breakdown of the timing and estimated accumulations. Scattered showers will begin to move into East Texas tomorrow morning before transitioning over to a wintry mix in the afternoon. As an upper-level disturbance tracks through the area, our wintry mix will then likely fully transition over to snow for much of East Texas Sunday evening and lasting into the pre-dawn morning hours of Monday.
For areas along and south of Interstate 20, we could see accumulations of up to 1 to 3 inches with localized areas potentially seeing even more. Our far northern and southernmost counties will still likely see some form of winter weather, but accumulation will likely only range from a light dusting to around three-quarters of an inch. This of course will lead to some slick, icy spots on roads early Monday morning before temperatures climb above freezing later in the morning.
