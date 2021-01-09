Democratic Club of Smith County shows their support on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Democratic Club of Smith County dropped off items to show their appreciation on Saturday, which was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
Members of the club visited both Tyler police stations and the Smith County Emergency Operations Center to drop off food and water. In light of the events this week in Washington, the organization chose to support law enforcement agencies and their officers in Smith County.
“For me, I’m feeling honored and blessed. To be a part of an organization, the Democratic Club of Smith County, to be able to take that step to say, hey we’re going to be out there appreciating our police officers,” said Jamie Mims, the vice president of the Democratic Club of Smith County.
“We thank you for everything - for the risks you take to serve and protect us, so it’s an honor to be here,” said Hector Garza, the secretary of the Democratic Club of Smith County.
Members say this is their first time participating in this nationally recognized event.
