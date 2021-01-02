East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mark In Texas History: Confederate Capital of Missouri

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: Jan. 2, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Marshall is rich in history. It once hosted a state capital, not for Texas but Missouri.

On Bolivar Street in Marshall is a pink granite memorial erected in 1963. The marker explains how the site once served as a headquarters for the Confederate capital of Missouri.

MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Confederate Capital of Missouri
MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Confederate Capital of Missouri(KLTV)

According to a column written by the late Dr. Archie McDonald, Governor Claiborne Jackson and Lieutenant Governor Thomas Reynolds wanted to join 11 other states as part of the Confederacy, but Union troops kept that from happening.

Jackson and Reynolds fled Missouri and Reynolds eventually made it to Marshall, bringing the state seal of Missouri with him. He worked out of this location which was the home of a Texas Supreme Court justice.

Reynolds used the official state seal to stamp official documents and run the state from Texas until Texas also surrendered to the Union.

If you’d like to check out this historical marker, it’s located at 402 South Bolivar Street in Marshall.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eminent Domain
FM 756 expansion project will displace multiple Smith County residents
Scott Colley was taken into custody on Friday night.
Trinity County Sheriff says alleged sexual predator in custody after manhunt in woods
Anthony Muench (Source: Rusk County jail website)
Rusk County deputies arrest man, juvenile who allegedly shot at people in another vehicle
Sheri Ha (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Woman stopped in Smith County accused of trafficking 7 in country illegally
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 3,471 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas

Latest News

Mark In Texas History: East Texas Baptist University
Children’s Park in Tyler hosted its Bears and Brews event on Saturday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Children’s Park hosts its Bears and Brews fundraiser
Whitehouse First Assembly is hosting its 4th annual Back to School Health Fair on Saturday....
Whitehouse First Assembly hosting 4th annual Back to School Health Fair
Tyler's Bergfeld Park is on land that Rudolph Bergfeld donated o the City of Tyler. (Source:...
Mark In Texas History: Rudolph Bergfeld
Neal McCoy. (Source: KLTV)
Neal McCoy, Jo Dee Messina to perform for Angel Network benefit concert