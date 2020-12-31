Vaccine clinic links meant for targeted groups causing confusion in East Texas

“It is only for caregivers or high-risk immediate household family members of caregivers,” Pollan said. “With the limited vaccine we currently have, our goal is to keep our caregivers on the frontlines fighting this pandemic. They cannot do that if they are ill or they are not able to work because they are caring for a household member who is ill. Only caregivers and their high-risk immediate household family members are being vaccinated at this time and it is by appointment only.”