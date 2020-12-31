Rural East Texas hospitals dealing with impacts of COVID-19

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - COVID-19 continues to impact East Texas hospitals, including rising numbers in rural areas.
As of Wednesday, the Jasper-Newton County Public Health District says Sabine County has 61 active cases, that includes lab confirmed, rapid and probable cases, with 14 deaths and 341 recoveries.
Officials at the Sabine County Hospital in Hemphill say through Monday, their positivity rate of those tested at the facility in the month of December was 34 percent. They say that’s more than doubled since November.
They also say the facility has 25 beds and half of those bed being utilized right now are with COVID-19 patients, with some rooms unavailable to keep COVID-19 patients isolated from others.
Sabine County Hospital Administrator Jerry Howell says they starting to see more COVID-19 patients.
“it’s beginning to pick back up today,” Howell said. “As as we try to deal with these patients and the patients, we feel like may need to be put on a ventilator or an ICU, we have virtually found no place to transfer them to within a two-to-four-hour drive, including the Houston area.”
Howell says area hospitals are starting to fill up as well, causing issues with transferring patients that may need a ventilator.
“If we can’t transfer them, then we will have to manage them,” Howell said. “We have taken some steps to get some backup expertise for that because it’s not something we routinely do. We’re looking at adding another backup ventilator and try to get some reenforced staffing from elsewhere.”
He says those hospitalizations are having an impact on the overall care of patients.
“When the hospitals start filling up,” Howell explained, “you also have problems with people with other medical conditions that may come into the emergency room or surgical conditions that hospitals are running out of room for so that is the real crisis the number of hospitalized patients and obviously with deaths too.”
Howell says while numbers have ebbed and flowed since the pandemic started, they have seen a sharp increase with the holidays.
“I think it is real important for individuals not to be in the big groups; to wear a mask when they are in a crowd,” he said. “I think this weekend is a key weekend because you still have Christmas dragging and if you start to add on a new explosion from New Year’s Day or New Year’s Weekend, that number is going to get where it is not manageable.”
Howell says starting Wednesday, they were able to begin to administer to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the hospital providers and staff. He says once the vaccine become more widely available for the public, he would encourage people to take it.
