13 Red Raiders cruise past Incarnate Word

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 13th ranked Red Raiders topped Incarnate Word 79-51 Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The 2020 finale was the season debut of Kevin McCullar, who had been out with an injury. The Sophomore went 5-9 and scored 11 points.
Marcus Santos-Silva also scored 11 points for the Red Raiders. Kyler Edwards added 10 and 8 rebounds.
The Red Raiders led 41-19 and never looked back.
Texas Tech moves to 8-2 and will open 2021 hosting Oklahoma State 3pm Saturday.
