New Year’s Eve Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! It is the final day of 2020 and the weather is certainly not cooperating with us today. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 12:00 AM tonight as rain will continue to be likely throughout the remainder of the day today. Thunderstorms will have an easier time developing in Deep East Texas this afternoon before a cold front pushes them into southwestern Louisiana, and the remainder of East Texas looks to only see light to moderate, but constant, rainfall until our upper-level disturbance takes the rain out of East Texas by midnight tonight. Temperatures will likely remain in the 40s today as rain and clouds make sure we do not see any afternoon heating. Temps drop into the upper 30s to low 40s tomorrow morning as we start out the new year cloudy but dry. Clouds begin to disperse later tomorrow, but will not totally clear until Saturday evening. Speaking of the weekend, our weather pattern remains quiet and dry for both Saturday and Sunday as afternoon temperatures slowly climb into the middle to upper 50s. More sunshine for Monday and Tuesday and above average temps in the 60s. Our next cold front arrives later next Wednesday and brings another shot at showers and storms to East Texas.