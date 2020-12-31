Major Winter Storm moving into Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A major winter storm will impact the Lone Star state over the next few days. A storm system that produced snow and storms in southern California will bring winter weather back to the South Plains and Panhandle as early as tomorrow morning.
First, a round of showers and storms this evening into early tomorrow morning. A few storms may produce marginal severe storms in the eastern areas.
As much colder air moves into the area a wintry mix will begin and eventually mix with rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow through Wednesday and into Thursday.
It still looks like only lite amounts of snow or ice for Lubbock, but that will be determined by the track of the storm.
Models are predicting some heavier snow for the east and southern South Plains Wednesday into Thursday.
Travel issues may be worse in the areas around Interstate 20 east to DFW by Wednesday night into early Friday.
The storm will move out of the area early Friday.
