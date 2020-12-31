East Texas man loses mother to COVID-19 while recovering from the virus himself

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For almost three months, 49-year-old Jason Meler was confined to his hospital bed while battling COVID-19.
“I wasn’t concerned with my health. I didn’t think it was going to get that serious,” Meler said.
Jason says he first tested positive after the July 4th weekend. He has no pre-existing conditions and lives a fairly active lifestyle, but that didn’t stop his symptoms from getting worse.
He says he was admitted to Christus Trinity Mother Frances hospital in Tyler on July 13th. There, he had good days and bad days. At one point, something as simple as taking a breath became a challenge.
As his condition worsened, he was placed on a ventilator and put into a medically induced coma. Nurses called his bother three separate times ─ warning that he might not make it. But Jason pushed through ─ eventually coming off the ventilator.
“I get emotional thinking about it because of just the love that they showed me. I had these nurses who didn’t know me, but they took care of me, I mean they hugged me, they told me they loved me, they cried with me,” Meler said.
Jason says his doctors called him a miracle, but he wasn’t in the clear yet. He suffered a collapsed lung and a paralyzed vocal cord from being on the ventilator. He had also grown weak.
“I couldn’t move. My hands I can move and raise my arms a little bit, but I lost 52 pounds and a lot of it was muscle mass,” Meler said.
But his recovery progressed, and he left the hospital in early October. A few weeks later ─ the virus hitting Jason again, but this time, infecting one of his brothers and then his mother. Both were hospitalized.
“I was hopeful because I made it through,” Meler said.
His brother survived, his mother did not. The family spent their first Christmas without her this year.
“She made Christmas, Christmas and this Christmas just seemed like another day,” Meler said.
The virus that has already taken so much still impacts Jason daily in the form of joint pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, but it’s his optimistic attitude that he says keeps him fighting to get better.
“I believe that God pulled me through that for a reason. I do believe that firmly. I don’t know what that is yet. I’m still searching for that answer, but there is a reason I’m still here,” Meler said.
