East Texas Ag News: Webinar available to help improve quality of farm ponds and lakes

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you’re looking for guidance on improving the quality of your pond or lake, the Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension Service has announced a webinar series to help.
If you learn how to properly manage your water habitat you can maximize both fishing potential and prevention of potential problems in the future. The aquatics webinar will take place once a month and last around an hour and cost you about 35 dollars each.
They will cover topics ranging from water quality to stocking tips to vegetation control and more.
You can register on the Texas A&M Agri-Life website. The first session begins on Jan. 19.
