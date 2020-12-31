1 dead, 4 injured in Van Zandt County crash

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One man has died in a Van Zandt County crash Thursday evening.
At 6:51 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH 64, approximately two miles east of the city of Ben Wheeler in Van Zandt County.
The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound on SH 64 while the driver of a 2018 Toyota Tundra was traveling eastbound on the same roadway. The driver of the Impala drove across the center stripe and stuck the Tundra.
The driver of the Impala was identified as Anthony Scott Lester, 21, of Canton. Lester was pronounced at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota was identified as Alberto Cruz, 37, of Ben Wheeler. Cruz was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler where he was treated and released.
A passenger in the vehicle, Emerlin Morales, 31, of Ben Wheeler was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler in stable condition. A 7-year-old male and a 3-year-old female were also transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.