Community, law enforcement remember fallen Panola County deputy on one-year anniversary of his death

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Dec. 31, 2020 marks one year since the fatal shooting of a Panola County sheriff’s deputy.
Deputy Chris Dickerson was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Dec. 31, 2019 while conducting a traffic stop. The 8-year department veteran left behind a wife and two young daughters.
“Area residents, who had heard the gunshots, found the injured deputy and called for help,” a press release from the Panola County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The deputy was transported to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.”
Dickerson’s accused killer, Gregory Newson, was captured after a police chase in Shreveport. He was indicted by a grand jury in October and remains in the Gregg County Jail awaiting trail. His bond is set at $6 million.
On the one-year anniversary of Dickerson’s death, social media was flooded with posts remembering Dickerson and his service.
