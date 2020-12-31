Better East Texas: Moving forward into the New Year

But while this year taught us about challenge, disrupted plans and sacrifice, it has also taught us about the power of relationships. Perhaps this is the lesson that will live on and even one we can consider deepening as start the new year. 2020, while definitely known as the year of COVID, will also be known as the year we came together – through many forms – and worked and cared for others in our midst. And while many of us lost loved ones, our lives were many times enhanced by the outreach of loved ones across miles. Many of which we would have taken for granted if there had not been a pandemic.