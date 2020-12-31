Better East Texas: Congressional relief finally passed

The American people have heard that for years and it has done nothing but worsen and lock the legislative process. So, the blame, or responsibility ... whatever you call it... must rest with the leadership of both houses of Congress. You know all their names and it was their selfishness that caused Americans to suffer. At least the calendar, in this case, has kept them minimally productive and has produced a 5,000 page bill that no one has read, but one that will help Americans in need. There is no excuse for that. Hope and pray for a congressional character change in the new year.