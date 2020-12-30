Wednesday’s Weather: Showers and storms today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with cloudy skies and some light showers and drizzle across the area. Expect rain to pick up by midday and into the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing along a slow-moving cold front. Rain will be heavy at times and a flash flood watch has been issued for parts of East Texas starting this evening and continuing through tomorrow evening. Because of the cold front, temperatures will vary widely from north to south today. By this afternoon, northern counties will drop into the upper 40s behind the front while southern counties will still be in the upper 60s ahead of the front. Rain will continue overnight with heavy rainfall likely. A few thunderstorms will also be possible both today and tomorrow with a very slight chance for some damaging winds. As the storm system begins to lift northwest Friday morning, some clearing is possible late Friday with more sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend.