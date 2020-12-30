Wednesday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Showers and storms moved into East Texas along and ahead of a strong but slow moving cold front and they won’t be going anywhere for the next several hours. This cold front has begun to dip into our Deep East Texas counties but continues to deliver quite a split in temperatures until it enters western Louisiana later Thursday afternoon. Most of the rainfall we see tonight will range from sprinkles to light to moderate, but more showers and storms will be possible starting late tomorrow morning areawide as our strong cold front and upper-level system begins its final push out of East Texas. A round of strong to potentially severe storms will be possible in Deep East Texas from around noon until 4:00 PM tomorrow with the main severe threats being isolated instances of damaging gusty winds and quarter size hail. Tornado threat is low, but not at zero, so we ask that folks continue to remain weather alert through tomorrow. In addition to the rough weather, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 12:00 AM Friday morning as 3.00″-5.00″ of rain will be possible over the next 36 hours, with some spots potentially seeing as much as 6.00″ or more. Please don’t try to drive through flood waters. Turn around and find a different route home. Skies clear out late Friday/early Saturday and sunny and quiet weather prevail for the first weekend of 2021. Temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 60s on Monday and Tuesday of next week before another cold front arrives on Wednesday afternoon.