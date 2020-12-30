Wednesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! After talking about them for quite some time, showers and storms have finally arrived in East Texas along and ahead of a strong but slow moving cold front. This front will likely only clear our northern counties by tonight, and will lead to quite a split in temperatures until it enters western Louisiana later Thursday afternoon. Severe weather is not likely today, but a few areas could see some stronger storms produce some very heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. More showers and storms possible overnight and early tomorrow morning areawide, then as our strong cold front and upper-level system begins its finally push out of East Texas, a round of strong to potentially severe storms will be possible in Deep East Texas. Main severe threats will be isolated instances of damaging gusty winds and quarter size hail. Tornado threat is low, but not at zero, so we ask that folks continue to remain weather alert through tomorrow. In addition to the rough weather, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 12:00 AM Friday morning as 3.00″-5.00″ of rain will be possible over the next 36 hours, with some spots potentially seeing as much as 6.00″ or more. Please don’t try to drive through flood waters. Turn around and find a different route home. Skies clear out late Friday/early Saturday and sunny and quiet weather prevail for the first weekend of 2021. Temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 60s on Monday and Tuesday of next week before another cold front arrives on Wednesday afternoon.