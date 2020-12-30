Webxtra: Stolen Boy Scout trailer held sentimental value

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse Boy Scout Master of Troup 359, Jason Beaton, spoke about the trailer that was stolen on Christmas Eve.
Beaton explained how it was discovered missing, and that all the troup’s supplies for camping were stored inside.
Beaton said the trailer held a strong sentimental value for him personally, it was a gift from the family of a Boy Scout leader who died.
Troup 359 has set up a wishlist on Amazon to replace the stolen gear.
If you have any information about the theft contact Whitehouse Police at 903-510-7550.
