Tyler sex offender, boyfriend indicted on child porn charges
Wesley Brogan, Justin Jackson (Source: Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | December 30, 2020 at 11:14 AM CST - Updated December 30 at 11:16 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted two men on child porn charges. The arrests occurred in August.

Wesley Wayne Brogan, 46, and Justin A. Jackson, 35, of Tyler are being held in the Smith County Jail each charged with possession of child pornography. Brogan is also charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender. He is being held on a collective bond of $1 million. Jackson’s bond is $250,000.

Brogan and Jackson each have jury trials scheduled for February 1, 2021.

