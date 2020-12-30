SFA men’s basketball game against Sam Houston adjusted for television on ESPNU

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Southland Conference announced two schedule changes for the SFA men’s basketball team.
The ‘Jacks home game on January 30 against Sam Houston State has been moved to January 31. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. and nationally televised on ESPNU. The women’s game that preceded the men’s game on Saturday will remain at it’s original date and 2 p.m. time slot.
The other schedule change relates to the recent shutdown of the Texas A&M Corpus Christi program. The Islanders are not expected back on the court until January 5. The ‘Jacks game on January 6 against the Islanders will now take place on February 3.
