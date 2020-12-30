Mandatory Covid vaccines for East Texas sheriff’s office

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -
The spike in Covid-19 cases across Texas is also being felt at an East Texas jail.
The Gregg county jail has a high number of Covid-19 cases, including staff and inmates.
Right now there are more than 40 active cases among inmates and more than 40 active cases among staff.
Gregg county sheriff Maxey Cerliano took the extraordinary step of announcing mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for all sheriff’s office employees.
A letter from the sheriff says the vaccinations will be required as soon as the vaccine becomes available, with some exemptions.
Ranks at the Gregg county sheriff’s office have been racked with Covid-19 cases.
“The numbers are soaring, in the jail today we over 40 inmates that are Covid positive we have over 40 staff members that are Covid positive. This is a pandemic and it’s a desperate situation. We’ve had staff members that have been extremely sick. We had a deputy in the hospital for 22 days,” Cerliano says.
“It’s affecting the way we run our jail operations. The method in which we quarantine people. New arrests versus people who have a pending Covid test out,” said lieutenant Josh Tubb.
After lengthy consultation with medical and legal experts, Cerliano made the decision.
The shot must be mandatory.
“I can only hope that it not only protects the citizens, the jail inmates that they’re responsible for supervising, but themselves and their families,” the sheriff says.
Exemptions can be on religious grounds, the ‘Americans with disabilities act,’ or pregnancy, but have to be substantiated with the sheriff, and some have resigned over it.
“It’s not that we haven’t lost staff, it’s not we didn’t have resignations. We did. I respect their decision,” Maxey says.
First responders and jail staff are in constant contact with the public and with inmates.
Cerliano’s question to himself was, ‘what if he doesn’t do it?’
“There are people that don’t agree with the decision,” he says.
“He knew going into this he was going to receive criticism. If the sheriff did not mandate this to his staff, how could he look them in the eye, their families in the eye, and say ‘I did everything I possibly could to protect your loved one,” Tubb says.
“It’s about saving lives. It’s the right thing to do,” says Cerliano.
The jail reports daily to the Texas state jail commission regarding the positive cases.
The Gregg county jail is disinfected every two hours.
The sheriff say he’s pulling field resources to fill the state required staffing inside the jail.
