4 dead 2 injured after Smith County two-vehicle wreck Monday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people are in serious condition and four passengers have died from a wreck Monday approximately eight miles east of Tyler, according to DPS.
On Monday at 11:25 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of FM 757 and FM 2767 in Smith County.
The driver of the GMC was identified as Juan Manuel Villanueva, 26, of Overton. Villanueva was transported to UT Health – Tyler in serious condition. A passenger, Sara Vasquez, 53, of Overton was pronounced at the scene. Three other passengers, a 13-year-old female, 15-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male were also pronounced at the scene.
The driver of the Peterbilt was identified as John Paul Wilkins, 53, of Gladewater. Wilkins was transported to UT Health – Tyler in serious condition.
Investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2017 GMC Sierra was traveling south on FM 757, failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and pulled into the path of a 2019 Peterbilt 337 truck that was traveling eastbound on FM 2767.
The crash remains under investigation.
