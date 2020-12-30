Congressman-elect Ronny Jackson plans to challenge Electoral College count

Congressman-elect Ronny Jackson plans to challenge Electoral College count
Congress will meet on Jan. 6 to formally count the Electoral College votes submitted by the states. (Source: CNN)
By KAUZ Team | December 29, 2020 at 6:33 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 12:32 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Ronny Jackson, Congressman-elect for Texas’s 13th congressional district, has announced his plans to challenge the U.S. Presidential Election results on Jan. 6.

I will vote on January 6th to CHALLENGE the Electoral College because the American people deserve a FREE and FAIR election! The FRAUD that DID take place on Election Day can’t be allowed to stand! #StopTheSteal

Posted by Ronny Jackson for U.S. Congress TX-13 on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Stating on Facebook, Jackson says “The FRAUD that DID take place on Election Day can’t be allowed to stand!”

Congress will meet on Jan. 6 to formally count the Electoral College votes submitted by the states. Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the meeting.

The allegations of voter fraud in this Country are serious and deserve serious investigation. Congress needs to come together and ensure the integrity of our elections.

Posted by Ronny Jackson for U.S. Congress TX-13 on Saturday, December 26, 2020

On Dec. 26, Jackson posted on his Facebook page encouraging congress to come together and ensure the integrity of the country’s elections.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.