WEBXTRA: About 1/3 of people surveyed at Nacogdoches hospital would get COVID-19 vaccine

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-profit that focuses on health issues, about a quarter (27 percent) of the public remains vaccine-hesitant, saying they probably or definitely would not get a COVID-19 vaccine even if it were available for free and deemed safe by scientists.
In Nacogdoches the first 90 surveyed at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital found about a third were eager to accept the vaccine, about a third said no, and about a third said maybe.
The results are not surprising to pulmonologist Dr. Ahammed Hashim who has personally seen COVID-19 survivors, as well as a multitude of deaths. More than anything else, he said, the vaccine hesitancy to him is disappointing.
To watch the full interview, click the video above.
