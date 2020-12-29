Tyler woman accused of selling stolen 1937 convertible on Facebook

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has been arrested for the theft of a 1937 Packard convertible discovered missing from a storage unit on Shiloh Road in Tyler on March 6.
The Packard was allegedly sold by Latoshia Evette White, 44, of Tyler. White used her Facebook page to sell the convertible valued at $45,000 to a man in Henderson for $2000, according to the Smith County arrest affidavit made available on Tuesday.
White’s boyfriend told police he was with her when she opened the storage unit for the towing service to access the car for delivery.
White is being held on $250,000 bond in Smith County Jail.
